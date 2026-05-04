Deputies search for driver who damaged Chesterfield church property

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run.

Authorities said the driver damaged property at Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Patrick during the crash.

Security camera footage shows the car on steps leading into the church’s cemetery.

The car is described as a white 2000s Nissan 350Z, two-doored sports car with damage to the front, side and undercarriage.

Deputies asked that anyone with information regarding the crash contact them at (843) 623- 2101.

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