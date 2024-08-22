Deputies search for man who tried to record Publix customer in women’s bathroom

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A customer in the women’s bathroom at the Publix in Lake Wylie told police someone was in the stall next to her last spring trying to record her with a phone, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

The customer said the alleged peeper was sitting on the toilet, placed his cellphone under the stall and began turning it around until she was in view, the sheriff said.

She reported him to the staff, who saw the man leave the restroom.

The incident happened on April 19. The sheriff’s office said detectives tried identifying this person through all law enforcement routes before asking for the public’s assistance.

VIDEO: Woman revisits catching secret peeper at home

Woman revisits catching secret peeper at home Woman revisits catching secret peeper at home

©2024 Cox Media Group