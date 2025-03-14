Deputies take action against home connected to baby’s fentanyl overdose

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are taking action on a home that’s been the center of community complaints, criminal activity, and a baby’s fentanyl overdose.

For nearly a year, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has investigated multiple incidents at a home on Sides Road near Rockwell.

Now a judge has signed a consent judgment for the property.

It said it has to be vacated and placed up for sale within 30 days.

The judgment also said anyone who trespasses onto the property will be arrested and charged.

