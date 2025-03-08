More suspects arrested at frequently investigated Rowan County home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County deputies have arrested several people at a home near Rockwell that has been the subject of multiple investigations over the last year.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says it’s uncovered multiple offenses at a property on Sides Road since July 2024, including drug deals, a shooting, and a baby’s fentanyl overdose.

A state trooper saved the overdosed baby using Narcan, and the parents were arrested at that time. Channel 9 reported on that arrest in July.

This week, deputies arrested four more people on drug charges related to the ongoing investigation.

Jonathan Cory Yarbrough was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, Maintaining a dwelling for sale of narcotics, and possession drug paraphernalia; Katlyn Nicole Sellers was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute Meth, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia; Jerry Lane Harwood Jr. was charged with possession of Methamphetamine; and Tawana Mackenzie Lynch was charged with possession of Methamphetamine.

