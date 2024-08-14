Detention officer arrested; accused of sex crimes involving kids

BUKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Burke County arrested a state detention officer accused of committing sex crimes involving children.

Andrew Devinney is charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to arrest warrants, Devinney distributed videos of children engaged in sexual acts.

State officials said he worked as a correctional officer in McDowell County.

(WATCH BELOW: FBI arrests Burke County man accused of assaulting multiple officers on Jan. 6)

FBI arrests Burke County man accused of assaulting multiple officers on Jan. 6









©2024 Cox Media Group