Detention officer arrested; accused of sex crimes involving kids

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

BUKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Burke County arrested a state detention officer accused of committing sex crimes involving children.

Andrew Devinney is charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to arrest warrants, Devinney distributed videos of children engaged in sexual acts.

State officials said he worked as a correctional officer in McDowell County.

