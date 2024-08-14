Local religious leader accused of not reporting crimes against children

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Kenny Parker faces allegations that he didn’t report crimes against minors, the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office posted.

The sheriff’s investigation into a string of sexual assault allegations involving minors that spanned over several years began on May 30 and is ongoing. Investigators said Parker is a “local religious leader.”

Parker was arrested in connection with that investigation and currently faces three counts of failing to report crimes against juveniles.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that several parents told Parker about what was happening.

The judge gave Parker a $5,000 unsecured bond and his first court date is Sept. 9.

Parker had been a pastor at Straitway Baptist Church in Albemarle. However, the sheriff’s office did not know if Parker was still with the church.

