Detention officer fired amid misconduct probe, later arrested

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was fired during an investigation of possible misconduct, which eventually led to his arrest on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office immediately initiated a criminal and internal investigation into detention officer David Morrow after officials got a tip about the misconduct from an inmate. The detention officer was immediately suspended, the sheriff’s office said.

He was fired on April 22 after the internal investigation. Evidence from the criminal investigation was presented to a grand jury on Monday, and a true bill of indictment was returned the following day.

Morrow was arrested on Wednesday for sexual activity by a custodian (true bill of indictment). His bond was set at $25,000 unsecured.

“This type of allegation is concerning, and we are committed to ensuring accountability and transparency throughout the process,” said Sheriff Alan Norman in a news release. “We will continue to cooperate with the judicial process.”

Morrow was hired on Aug. 1, 2019.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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