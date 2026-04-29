Pedestrian killed in Lancaster County hit-and-run

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Lancaster County Tuesday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 521 near Pine Ridge Drive.

Troopers say one person was struck by an unknown vehicle as they were attempting to cross the road.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

Channel 9 is asking troopers if they have any leads on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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