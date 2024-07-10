Developer buys site for 1,400 homes

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina developer made a significant land acquisition last month to facilitate a project with over 1,400 homes.

An entity affiliated with Contender Development bought 841 acres along Great Falls Highway in Lancaster County for $17 million, real estate records show.

The site is approved for 1,438 homes. The land is near Edgewater Golf Club as well as Fishing Creek and Great Falls lakes.

Forman Capital, which provided a land acquisition loan for the deal, said Contender would develop the home sites there and sell them to homebuilders.

