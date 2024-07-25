Developer plots 300+ homes, retail in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville developer Nate Bowman is trying to rezone a large site in Mooresville to pave the way for a major mixed-use project.

An entity affiliated with Bowman Development Group and other property owners have that rezoning request was scheduled to go before the Mooresville Planning Board this week. The request seeks to allow 56,700 square feet of commercial space and over 300 residential units at a 125-acre site at 2255 Statesville Highway.

The project is named Millsaps Farm Village, according to town documents. Bowman told the Charlotte Business Journal the site includes land owned by the Millsaps family, which formerly led the company that made the DeLuxe Ice Cream brand.

The request would head to the town’s board of commissioners, which has final rezoning authority, after consideration from the planning board.

Read more here.

VIDEO: How a developer hopes to prove sustainable building can be affordable

How a developer hopes to prove sustainable building can be affordable





©2024 Cox Media Group