Teacher’s assistant accused of recording himself having sex with student, police records say

By Tina Terry, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — A teacher’s assistant with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has been accused of recording himself having sex with a student.

According to police reports, an anonymous person came forward at West Mecklenburg High School on Friday.

That person said an adult was having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

An investigation led to the arrest of 26-year-old Jaylon Little. Little has been charged with exploitation of a minor and sexual activity with a student.

Channel 9 has reached out to the district for a comment. We are waiting to hear back.

