Two arrested, 60 grams of fentanyl seized in Catawba County, deputies say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in connection with trafficking fentanyl over the weekend, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday morning, deputies stopped a vehicle along US Highway 321.

Eventually, authorities seized sixty grams of fentanyl, three grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, and drug paraphernalia. One of those firearms was reported stolen from Lincoln County, according to deputies.

Deputies said 35-year-old Nicholas James Shoup and 32-year-old Tracy Shane Campos were arrested in this case.

Shoup has been charged with trafficking opium and/or heroin by possession, trafficking opium and/or heroin by transportation, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, felony possession of Schedule II, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $750,000 secured bond and appeared in court on Monday.

Campos was charged with trafficking opium and/or heroin by possession, trafficking opium and/or heroin by transportation, felony possession of Schedule II, carrying a concealed gun, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a $700,000 secured bond and appeared in court on Monday.

