Developer readies plans for Race City Motorpark after land deal

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Plans for the Race City Motorpark + Social Club — targeted for a 270-acre site on the border of Rowan and Iredell counties — are moving forward..

Matthew Erich, who acquired the final pieces of the property in April and May for $11.6 million, expects to file plans for the automotive country club this week with Rowan County. It was sold by Dale Earnhardt Inc. and the Mooresville Motorsports Complex.

The effort to buy the land began six years ago. The owner of the dragway property at that time worried Erich wouldn’t preserve that landmark, he said.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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