Developers withdraw plan for massive Mooresville data center

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A massive data center will not be going on 400 acres of land in Mooresville.

On Wednesday, Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney announced that developers withdrew their request for the center.

So, there will be no active request to build one in the town, and it will not be discussed in next month’s meeting.

Previously, Dale Earnhardt’s widow requested to have their hunting land rezoned to build the data center.

However, the proposal faced fierce opposition from neighbors. The mayor had also previously said he could not support the rezoning.

VIDEO: Mooresville officials put road block on data center planned for Earnhardt’s land

Mooresville officials put road block on data center planned for Earnhardt’s land

©2025 Cox Media Group