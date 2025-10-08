Digital divide in Charlotte tackled with new Connected Learning Center

A new Connected Learning Center has opened in Charlotte, North Carolina, aiming to close the digital divide through a partnership between the Urban League of Central Carolinas and AT&T.

Located at 740 West 5th Street, the center is one of only two in the state and offers free digital tools, job training, and support for students and families.

“A lot of think us that because we’re all typically connected by the phone that everyone’s able to be at the house and pull up the big screen and work on a resume. And that’s not the case, right? there is still a digital divide,” said Robin Lake Hamilton, president and CEO of the Urban League of Central Carolinas.

AT&T has also contributed to the initiative by donating laptops, which were distributed to local students yesterday morning.

The opening of the Connected Learning Center represents a significant step towards bridging the digital divide in Charlotte, providing essential resources and training to those in need.

