Dillard’s picks SouthPark store for launch of new concept

CHARLOTTE — Dillard’s Inc. has rolled out a new in-store concept to showcase fashion entrepreneurs, with SouthPark mall among the locations it can be shopped.

The store at SouthPark mall is one of two dozen locations selected by Dillard’s to feature The Coterie Shop, which carries luxury special occasion and casual dressing pieces from four fashion retailers, according to a news release by the department-store chain.

Those four retailers are Abbey Glass, Buru, Crosby by Mollie Burch and Fanm Mon.

