IKEA to open new format store in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — IKEA has announced plans for a second Charlotte location.

IKEA South Charlotte will open in the Promenade on Providence shopping center at 10844 Providence Road this summer.

The store will be one of the retailer’s new “Plan & order point with Pick-up” format locations, which is different from the traditional large-format IKEA stores.

The new store aims to help customers through interior design planning and will only offer items for delivery. The south Charlotte store will not sell food like the larger Charlotte store does, so customers craving their favorite IKEA meatballs will still need to visit IKEA Charlotte in University City.

This is the fifth new format store that IKEA has announced this year.

