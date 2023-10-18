Disease caused by parasites increasingly found in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Health officials are seeing an increase in Caldwell County of a disease that’s caused by microscopic parasites.

The disease, called cryptosporidiosis, or “crypto,” is caused by microscopic parasites called Cryptosporidium.

The parasite can be found on surfaces, hands, or in food or water that have touched human or animal feces infested with the parasite.

Crypto symptoms start two to 10 days after infection, health officials said. Its most common symptoms include watery diarrhea, which typically lasts one to two weeks.

The best way to prevent contracting the disease is to wash your hands thoroughly. Health officials said alcohol-based hand sanitizers aren’t effective against it, and they emphasized the importance of handwashing.

The following are times to be sure to wash your hands:

After going to the bathroom

Before preparing foods, eating, or drinking

After taking off dirty clothes or shoes

After touching animals or their living area

After leaving the animal area

When washing your hands, remember to:

Wet hands with clean, running water.

Apply soap.

Rub hands together to make a lather and scrub well, including backs of hands, between and under fingernails.

Rub hands at least 20 seconds.

Rinse hands.

Dry hands using a clean paper towel or air dry them. Do not try hands on clothing.

