Vote on merging two of NC’s largest health systems may not happen soon

NORTH CAROLINA — An expected vote on Monday, on merging two of North Carolina’s largest health systems, may not happen.

State Auditor Dave Boliek sent a letter to Wake County commissioners Sunday asking them to delay a decision on amending WakeMed’s transfer agreement.

That is a key step to combine WakeMed with Atrium Health.

Right now it appears most of the changes will come in the Research Triangle, with expansions to WakeMed locations in Raleigh and Cary.

The merger will establish North Carolina’s largest nonprofit mental health network.

The state treasurer and a state representative for Wake County both said on social media that they are hearing Monday’s vote won’t happen.

©2026 Cox Media Group