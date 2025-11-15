Disney and YouTube TV reach deal, restoring ABC and ESPN channels

CHARLOTTE — Disney and YouTube TV have reached a new agreement to restore channels such as ABC and ESPN to the live streaming platform, ending a two-week blackout for subscribers, according to the Associated Press.

The blackout began on October 30 when Disney content, including popular channels like NatGeo, FX, and Freeform, was removed from YouTube TV due to a failure to reach a new licensing deal.

This disruption affected coverage of major sporting events and other programming.

“We are pleased that our networks have been restored in time for fans to enjoy the many great programming options this weekend, including college football,” The Walt Disney Co. said in a statement.

The dispute arose when YouTube TV accused Disney of proposing terms that would lead to higher costs for subscribers, while Disney claimed YouTube TV refused to pay fair rates for its channels.

During the blackout, Disney requested that YouTube TV restore ABC programming for Election Day on November 4, citing public interest, but YouTube TV declined, suggesting instead that both ABC and ESPN be restored while negotiations continued.

This incident is part of a growing trend of licensing disputes in the streaming industry, where service disruptions occur as companies negotiate carriage agreements.

In 2021, a similar contract breakdown between Disney and YouTube TV led to a brief outage of Disney content on the platform.

YouTube TV’s base subscription plan costs $82.99 per month and includes live TV from networks like NBC, CBS, and Fox.

The resolution of the dispute between Disney and YouTube TV restores popular programming to subscribers, highlighting the ongoing challenges in the streaming industry as companies navigate complex licensing agreements.

