District cancels classes for NC teacher rally

CHARLOTTE — Thousands of educators across North Carolina are expected to rally in Raleigh on May 1.

They’re calling for higher pay for teachers and more funding for public education in the state.

The last two protests like this were in 2018 and 2019. Dozens of school districts canceled classes due to the number of teachers who requested leave to participate.

This year, teachers in Kannapolis have the option to skip school that Friday. The Kannapolis City Schools Board voted Wednesday night to make it an optional teacher workday and non-school day for students.

Channel 9 is monitoring other school districts for similar announcements.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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