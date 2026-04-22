Former West Meck star prepares for NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — A life-changing weekend is on the horizon for hundreds of NFL draft prospects.

That includes former West Mecklenburg High School star Jmari Taylor. The former North Carolina Central and University of Virginia running back has had a knack for finding the end zone.

And that success is thanks to unwavering support from his two biggest fans.

“When he was in little league football, he would always say, ‘Grandma, one day I’m going to make the NFL.’ I said, ‘Well, let’s go for it. We’re going to do this thing,” Jamari’s grandma, Bonnie Sessoms, said.

Jmari made the most of each opportunity that went his way.

“I just made the most out of my opportunity that I was given, and I just kept that positive mindset in my mind and never thought negatively about anything,” he said. “I just continued to work hard, and it all paid off.”

His grandfather, Michael Sessoms, saw the talent early on.

“From day one, from game 1, he started running touchdowns left and right. I was like hold on a second here, there’s something special about this kid,“ Michael said. ”Then he did it the following year and the following year i just videoed and kept on videoing and was amazed i didn’t know he had it in him like that."

It was Michael’s job to capture it. Every snap, every play. He recorded it all.

“I started learning when he got to North Carolina Central and ESPN started recording the game,” Michael said. “I had to start putting my camera down, so probably halfway through his NC Central career I stopped bringing my camera.”

What remains is a time capsule, a trip down memory lane shot in high definition.

“All the guys I played with and played against that I know now that I still talk to to this day, and really, man, it was fun,” Jmari said.

Also included in that time capsule: vocal reminders of the support from the sideline.

“I hear her all the time every time she be calling my name and she knows I am ignoring her because I am focused on the game. She still be calling my name until i turn around and acknowledge her,” Jmari said.

His grandparents are his two biggest cheerleaders.

“I’m just the type of grandma that whatever they want to do, I’m going to support them,” Bonnie Sessoms said. “I was at every game i think I missed one game, maybe 2, out of his whole career. Grandpa didn’t miss none.”

And if his grandfather was there, so was the camera.

“I took it to an NC Central game, and I had the case on my shoulder camera and everything, and I couldn’t bring the case in, so I had to turn around and take the case and hide it somewhere outside the fence so I could walk in with the camera,” Michael Sessoms said.

It was a small price to pay for a lifetime of memories.

“When I look at it, I’m like, ‘Oh, I remember this. I remember all this stuff that I never thought I’d remember to this day until I look at the stuff and how much fun I was having at the time being and how life was at the time, and now on to the big leagues,” Jmari said.

>> Channel 9 will have live coverage from the NFL Draft, starting tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

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