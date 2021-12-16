CMPD looking for suspect, victim after vicious kidnapping caught on doorbell camera

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for help identifying both the victim and suspect in a vicious assault and kidnapping captured on camera.

Officers said that at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday they responded to a welfare check call on Driftwood Drive in east Charlotte, near Albemarle Road.

When they arrived, police said a resident showed them video footage from their doorbell camera. The video showed a violent encounter between two people and was time-stamped at 3 a.m.

(WARNING: CMPD released the below video of the assault which is disturbing to watch)

In the video, a person can be seen trying to run away from the suspect and looking for help. The suspect then grabs the victim, throws them to the ground and then punches them multiple times. The video then shows the victim being dragged against their will toward a car parked on the street.

Police said the suspect’s car is possibly a silver Honda Fit and was last seen driving toward Albemarle Road.

Unfortunately, the noise from the encounter wasn’t enough to wake neighbors or the homeowner whose doorbell camera captured the video CMPD released.

“When she checked the camera, she looked at the video on there,” the homeowner told Channel 9. “She (the victim) is going to the door and saying ‘Help,’ but he hit her.”

The homeowner didn’t want to be identified but told Channel 9 his wife looked at the video after seeing some items in their yard that did not belong to them. They called the police right away.

“I’m scared. I’m scared because (I’ve lived) here for a year, and I (haven’t seen anything) like that,” he said.

The man said he often plays in the front yard with his daughter and wife.

“She (is) scared too,” the homeowner said. “My wife is scared, too.”

Detectives believe that the victim was seriously hurt and needs immediate medical attention. They hope someone will come forward with information. CMPD held a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“Looking at the video, it tells me the person who perpetrated this attack is a violent person,” said CMPD Capt. Joel McNeely. “It’s critical for us to get information on this immediately because we believe the victim was hurt and needs medical attention, so that’s job number one. Did the attack continue? Did they go somewhere else? We just don’t know the answer to these things.”

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

“I don’t like this situation,” neighbor Manley Roldan said. “That’s so bad to hear that happened in this neighborhood.”

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

