‘Diva Documents’ owner pleads guilty to making fake documents

CHARLOTTE — Chaiya Maley-Jackson, 23, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty Wednesday to unlawful production of a false identification document, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Maley-Jackson was the owner and operator of Diva Documents/CPN Services (Diva Documents).

The company advertised the sale of false and fraudulent documents on Facebook as well as two websites, divadocuments.com and divadocuments.onuniverse.com.

Maley-Jackson used her personal Facebook page under the name Yaya Flowers to advertise different types of fake documents and their prices, according to court documents.

She advertised that she could produce and transfer paystubs, lease agreements, COVID-19 hardship letters, bank statements, W2 forms, Social Security cards and driver’s licenses, both digital and hard copies, and more.

The prices for the bogus documents ranged from $15 to edit a paystub to $150 for a hard copy of a driver’s license. Maley-Jackson had customers pay half upfront and the total balance after the fake documents were completed.

Maley-Jackson was aware of what she was doing and that her customers would use the phony documents for PPP loan applications, car loan applications, and apartment rentals, among others.

She admitted that between January 2020 and August 2022, she created at least 400 Social Security cards, eight driver’s licenses, and six COVID-19 vaccine cards.

She earned more than $320,000, according to the court.

Maley-Jackson was released on bond.

She faces up to 15 years in prison for the unlawful production of fake ID documents.

Maley-Jackson has not been sentenced.

