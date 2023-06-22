Owner of ‘Diva Documents’ faces fraud charges

CHARLOTTE — A federal grand jury indicted a Charlotte woman who prosecutors say made fraudulent documents during the pandemic.

Chaiya Maley-Jackson advertised her website Diva Documents on Facebook so she could produce fake documents, such as pay stubs, lease agreements, bank statements, and at least 400 social security cards, court documents indicated.

The price for the fake documents ranged from $15 to edit a paystub to $150 for a hard copy of a driver’s license, the indictment alleges.

Maley-Jackson required customers to pay half of the payment upfront and the balance upon completion of the fake documents.

Customers would then use the fake documents for PPP loan applications, the Attorney’s Office stated.

She earned $320,000 running the crooked business, according to court documents.

Maley-Jackson faces 18 different charges, including eight counts of unlawful production of false identification documents, eight counts of unlawful transfer of false identification documents, one count of wire fraud, and one count of making false statements to a financial institution.

If convicted, Maley-Jackson faces a maximum prison sentence of 210 years.

