Crews recover remains believed to be of missing 79-year-old woman

CHARLOTTE — Crews on Monday afternoon recovered the remains of who they believe to be a missing 79-year-old woman.

The Charlotte Fire Department assisted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in conducting a dive recovery in the area of Hucks Road off Old Statesville Road.

Police said the body was found in a creek by Kirkgard Trail, which is near Hucks Road and Neuhoff Lane where Nancy Brown was last seen.

Dive Recovery: 4800 block of Hucks Rd. Charlotte Fire crews are assisting with a recovery at the request of CMPD. @CMPD will be the point of contact for any further information. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 15, 2024

The Medical Examiner’s office will be looking into the cause of death and include an identification of the woman’s body.

Family members said Brown was visiting Charlotte from New York over the holidays when she vanished.

The death investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

