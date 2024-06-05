Dollar Tree considers sale of Family Dollar

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based Family Dollar could be up for sale again, according to the Associated Press.

Dollar Tree acquired the chain in 2015 for more than $8 billion in hopes the merger would help it compete with bigger rivals.

But Dollar Tree is still dealing with problems it inherited from Family Dollar, including messy stores, high prices, and too much expansion.

The CEO of Dollar Tree said the two chains’ unique needs have also led to a possible split.

The AP said Dollar Tree does not have a set deadline or timetable for completing its review of strategic alternatives.

