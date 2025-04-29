Woman, child found safe after reported kidnapping in North Carolina

GARNER, N.C. — A woman and her 1-year-old daughter were found safe after a reported kidnapping at gunpoint, police told ABC affiliate WTVD.

The Garner Police Department said the kidnapping was reported on Buck Branch Drive overnight. Garner is just southeast of Raleigh.

Police said two Hispanic men and one Hispanic woman broke into the home while wearing masks and armed with guns. They demanded $1 million from one of the victims, and when the victim refused, they took his wife and child.

An Amber Alert was issued for the missing girl and the victim’s wife.

GPD said they’re looking for a suspect vehicle that was described as a “black or dark colored Nissan Altima.”

WTVD said the victims were found safe in Wake Forest. It’s not clear if the suspects were identified or arrested.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

