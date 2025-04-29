I-485 shut down in Matthews due to gas leak

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Interstate 485 was closed in both directions at E. John Street in Matthews because of a gas leak, police said Tuesday morning.

I-485 shut down in Matthews for gas leak repair

The loop was closed near John Street around 6:30 a.m. The traffic impact is expected to be high; police didn’t have an estimated time to reopen I-485.

Channel 9 saw traffic being diverted off of I-485 to avoid the gas leak repair, but traffic was able to re-enter the interstate after John Street.

I-485 closed for gas leak on April 29, 2025

Nobody has been reported to be hurt.

We’ll keep an eye on the repair and update this article when the interstate is reopened.

