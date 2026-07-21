Domestic violence suspect cut off ankle monitor before arrest, deputies say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Isaiah Ryan Cope was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly assaulting a female victim in northern Iredell County, cutting off his court-ordered electronic ankle monitor and fleeing the scene. Cope was on pretrial release for prior domestic violence charges at the time of the incident and was apprehended by deputies from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office on Interstate 77.

Isaiah Ryan Cope

Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a residence in northern Iredell County. While responding, Deputy R. Ball recognized Cope from previous domestic violence investigations at the same residence and knew he was on pretrial release for prior domestic violence charges, ordered by the court to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

When deputies arrived, they found the female victim suffering from visible injuries consistent with an assault. The victim was transported by Iredell County EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined Cope had unlawfully entered the victim’s residence before assaulting her. When the victim attempted to call for help, Cope took her cellphone and damaged it, preventing her from contacting emergency services.

Based on the evidence collected, Deputy Ball obtained warrants charging Cope with felony first-degree burglary, felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, misdemeanor interfering with an electronic monitoring device, misdemeanor injury to real property and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

An order for arrest was also issued for violating the conditions of his pretrial release.A short time later, deputies with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office located Cope walking along Interstate 77 and took him into custody. Iredell County deputies transported Cope to the Iredell County Detention Center, where Magistrate Hollar ordered that he be held without bond on the new criminal charges.

Cope also received a $150,000 secured bond on the order for arrest related to his probation violation.

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