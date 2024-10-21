Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Dr. Ben Carson make campaign stop in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is visiting Concord on Monday, and bringing some big-name family and friends with him.

Trump will be attending the “11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting” at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Concord.

It’s the latest campaign stop in North Carolina for the Republican nominee, who’s also visiting Asheville on Monday. Both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are vying for the battleground state’s electoral votes, and the latest polls have the candidates nearly tied.

During Monday’s event in Concord, Trump will be joined by his son, Eric Trump, and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson.

Expect traffic delays along the Interstate 85 corridor from west Charlotte to Concord after Trump lands at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday afternoon.

We have a reporter attending the event, and we’ll have more details from Trump’s speech on Channel 9 at 5 and 11 p.m.

