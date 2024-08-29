Doorbell camera provides police with video of violence outside man’s home

CHARLOTTE — Families in west Charlotte said they expected Royston Road to be safe.

However, a homeowner said violence erupted on his street in August, which was caught on doorbell video.

“Looked like one of those TV shows that I watch,” said the man, who didn’t want to release his name. “It’s just kind of crazy, you know, to have it happen in front of your house.”

He said he had to act after his car was broken into last year.

“I set up the floodlight Ring camera, and since then, it’s been good,” he said.

That camera provided police with video footage on Aug. 7 when a fight led to gunfire on the street in front of his house.

Several women were yelling at each other at about 10 p.m. then two of them got into a fight.

A woman shouted, “Watch out,” and then someone standing in the street shot at a car that drove off, police said.

A bullet pierced through the back seat of this Nissan Altima as it was driving away, police said.

Police arrested Taylor Richardson and charged her with discharging a weapon into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon.

“I do feel a lot better,” the man said. “I’m really glad to know that perpetrators are off the streets.”









