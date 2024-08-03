1 dead, 3 hurt in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and three others are hurt following a shooting in east Charlotte Friday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on Shamrock Drive near the Charlotte Museum of History.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found four people with gunshot wounds.

Two of those people were lying in the roadway, and the other two were found inside a home nearby.

Three of the victims were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, and one of the victims died at the scene, according to police.

Police said the investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and ask to speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

