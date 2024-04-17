Doughnut shop is latest addition at Ballantyne center

CHARLOTTE — The Salty Donut is tapping into south Charlotte for its next shop here.

The Miami-based artisan doughnut concept expects to open its second Charlotte location this fall at The Bowl at Ballantyne. That 2,283-square-foot location will be between North Italia and Bossy Beulah’s.

The family-owned brand is known for its small-batch, craft doughnuts with a focus on chef-made options. It also offers baked goods such as brisket-stuffed kolaches, homemade pop tarts, cookies and breakfast pastries.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

