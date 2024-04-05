Hawkers Asian Street Food joins The Bowl at Ballantyne’s lineup

CHARLOTTE — Hawkers Asian Street Food is joining the growing roster of businesses at The Bowl at Ballantyne, which is set to open its first round of tenants this spring.

The Pan-Asian concept’s Ballantyne location will have two levels and include a rooftop bar and dining. The upstairs bar will be enclosed with garage doors to make it open-air optional while the rooftop dining and lounge space will be open-air with a partial canopy overhead. The second level will also feature karaoke space with screen doors for privacy and a view of The Amp Ballantyne along with the campus’s parks and greenspaces.

“In 2019 we opened our first Charlotte location in the heart of South End, and every day since then, the Charlotte community has been really supportive of our brand and our team,” Hawkers co-founder Kaleb Harrell said in a news release. “Because of the trusted relationship we’ve built with this community, we were extremely selective when deciding where we wanted to open our next Charlotte location. We explored options for almost five years, and we are confident The Bowl at Ballantyne is the perfect spot for our second Queen City home. The vibrancy, the walkability, and the overall energy of the community is a great fit for our concept.”

The restaurant anticipates opening early next year at 15220 Bowl Street, Suite 102.

Other previously announced businesses opening at The Bowl at Ballantyne include Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack, Harriet’s Hamburgers, Rooster’s and North Italia.

