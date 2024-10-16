Doughnut shop to shutter South End location, just months after closing in NoDa

CHARLOTTE — Pepperbox Doughnuts is shuttering its South End restaurant on Oct. 31.

The chef-driven, vegan concept has operated at The Design Center of the Carolinas since 2019. Nate DeVillers and Alex Beebe founded that concept eight years ago, introducing the brand to Charlotte via pop-ups, special events and catering.

“In the past 24 months our sales have fallen drastically and, unfortunately, our only remaining location cannot sustainably stay open,” the business posted on social media.

It looks forward to seeing patrons stop by over the next couple of weeks for one last doughnut, breakfast sandwich or latte — or just to say goodbye.

