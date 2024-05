CHARLOTTE — Pepperbox Doughnuts is leaving NoDa at the end of the month.

The chef-driven, vegan doughnut shop announced on social media it will shutter its 1,600-square-foot location after roughly five years.

That shop at 2810 N. Davidson St.— in a former row house — is near Heist Brewing and Brooks’ Sandwich House.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Doughnuts: Fast Facts

Doughnuts: Fast Facts (NCD)





©2024 Cox Media Group