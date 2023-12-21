Downed power lines block busy east Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — A busy road in east Charlotte was blocked Thursday morning due to downed power lines.

The Plaza was closed in both directions at Blendwood Drive, which is near Eastway Drive. It’s not clear what time the lines were knocked down, but Channel 9 learned about the road closure just before 6 a.m.

We’re working to learn what caused the lines to come down. Paramedics said they didn’t take anyone to the hospital for the incident.

Police warned drivers they should expect delays during their morning commutes.

Around 6:30 a.m., police said repairs were expected to take about five hours. Channel 9 could see several bucket trucks at the scene.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

