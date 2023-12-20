Wreck causes deputy’s SUV to flip onto its roof

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A Watauga County sheriff’s deputy and another driver were rushed to a hospital after a serious crash Wednesday east of Boone along Highway 421 near Yuma Lane.

State troopers said the deputy failed to yield the right-of-way while trying to cross the four-lane highway.

The patrol SUV flipped over and onto its roof after being struck by the other vehicle on the passenger side.

The deputy and the other driver were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear if anyone will be charged in the crash.

VIDEO: Over 50 firefighters work to put out wildfire in Watauga County

Over 50 firefighters work to put out wildfire in Watauga County









©2023 Cox Media Group