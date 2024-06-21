Downed power lines block road in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A crash knocked down power lines on Kilborne Drive Friday afternoon, blocking a section of the road in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Kilborne is closed between Markham Court and Wicklow Place. The closure is expected to be in place for several hours through Friday evening.

MEDIC says one person was hurt in a crash in that area. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Keep an eye on Channel 9′s live traffic map for updated detours and alternate routes.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, about a thousand households were without power because of the incident.

