Downtown Waxhaw railroad crossings reopen

WAXHAW, N.C. — All downtown railroad crossings in Waxhaw were closed Monday morning due to a downed tree on the train tracks, according to CSX.

The affected crossings were Broome Street, Church Street, and Rehobeth Road. Motorists are advised to use alternate crossings at Helms Road, Collins Road, or McNeely Road.

CSX cleared the tracks and reopened the crossings by 11:30 a.m.

