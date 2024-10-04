Dozens of near-collisions between aircraft reported in NC skies since Helene

ABC News reported that there have been 32 to 37 near-mid-air collisions between aircraft over the skies of North Carolina since Helene hit, according to a federal official.

There has been a 300% increase in aircraft in the skies over that area since the storm, according to the FAA.

Commercial planes are not believed to have been a part of those near-collisions.

Officials now require pilots to ask permission to fly into affected areas before flights to keep air traffic in check.

