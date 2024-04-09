Report: Driver, 18, was going 100 mph before Asheville crash that killed Charlotte teen

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old from Georgia has been charged after a weekend crash in Asheville that killed two people, including a high school student from Charlotte, and seriously injured two other teens, WLOS reported.

William Tyson Neumann was driving a 2015 Volvo on Interstate 40 when he tried to take the Exit 53B off-ramp but he was going too fast, troopers told WLOS. He was going 100 mph on I-40, according to warrants obtained by WLOS.

The Volvo ran off the side of the road and hit a tree, killing Myers Park High School junior Sophie Gordon, 16, and Robert Fox, 19, of Wilmette, Illinois. They were sitting in the backseat, troopers said.

Sophie Gordon 16-year-old Sophie Gordon, of Charlotte, and Robert Fox, of Wilmette, Illinois died in the crash. (WSOC)

Charlotte Catholic School juniors Abby Lyn Robinson and Isabella Tarantelli were also in the car and are in the ICU.

Neumann and the sixth passenger were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Neumann faces two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and one count of reckless driving.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond. His next court date is set for April 23.

WLOS reported that Neumann was listed on Asheville’s Christ School’s website as a student on its varsity football team.

