Cleveland County accepts $253K bid for former elementary school

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Board of Education accepted a bid of $253,000 for the purchase of the former Marion Elementary School.

In 2023, the neighborhood school on Forest Hill Drive was declared surplus.

Bidding opened in March after non-profit One More One Less attempted to buy the property for $140,000, the Shelby Star reports.

During a Monday meeting, board members unanimously accepted the highest bid of $253,000 from Jerry Allen Rentals.

The bid began a 10-day upset bid process on Tuesday. This resets every time there is a new bid.

Qualifying upset bids must increase the previous offer by at least 10% of the first $1,000 and 5% of the remainder, the Shelby Star reports.

After the upset bid process is complete, the board can choose to award the property to the highest bidder or reject all bids.

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