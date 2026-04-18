Charlotte man wins $144K after buying $1 lottery ticket

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man said he woke up his wife early Monday morning to tell her he had just won a lottery jackpot.

Jeffrey Huppe told officials with the NC Education Lottery that he woke up and checked his Cash 5 numbers early Monday morning to find that he had won $144,419.

“I turned the lights on in the bedroom at like 4:30 to wake up my wife to tell her,” he said.

He bought his ticket for $1 using online play. The odds of matching all five balls and winning the jackpot for Cash 5 are one in 962,598, lottery officials said.

“I had to look at it like three times to make sure,” Huppe said.

He said he plans to use the money to donate to local charities.

Huppe claimed his prize at the NC Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh. The prize totaled $103,996 after taxes.

WATCH: Drought impacts honey production for Cabarrus County beekeeper

Drought impacts honey production for Cabarrus County beekeeper

©2026 Cox Media Group