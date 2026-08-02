Driver arrested following fatal hit-and-run crash in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman has been charged following a deadly hit-and-run crash in Statesville.

The Statesville Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of South Oakland Avenue and West Garner Bagnal Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive woman off the side of the roadway. The victim, 64-year-old Carla Nichols, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined Nichols was walking on South Oakland Avenue while trying to cross West Garner Bagnal Boulevard when she was hit. The suspect vehicle didn’t stop.

With the help of the police department’s Flock Safety camera system, the suspect vehicle was identified as a red 1998 Dodge Dakota.

Further investigation identified the driver of the car as 45-year-old Ginger Dixon. She was taken into custody and charged with felony hit and run causing death.

Dixon was issued no bond.

She may face more charges as the investigation continues.

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