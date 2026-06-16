Driver caught with gun, drugs on way to street takeover in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A 24-year-old was arrested on his way to a planned street takeover in Huntersville early Sunday morning.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, officers stopped a Jeep along Hambright Road just after 1 a.m. for running a red light at a nearby intersection. Police say the Jeep, driven by Ali Amadou Diop, was among “an abnormally high number of vehicles” for the time.

During questioning, Diop told officers he was heading to a street takeover event in a nearby parking lot. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department assisted Huntersville Police in dispersing more than 300 vehicles from that parking lot shortly after.

When police searched Diop’s Jeep, they say they found and seized a large-caliber concealed rifle and some marijuana.

Diop was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving with a revoked license and a red light violation.

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