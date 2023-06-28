Driver charged after construction worker killed in Catawba County crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A driver has been charged in a crash that killed a construction worker and serious hurt another.

It happened Monday afternoon in a construction zone on Highway 150 in Catawba County.

Troopers said 23-year-old Ryan Tanner was killed when a driver crashed into him while a flagger was directing traffic.

Troopers said the flagger was directing westbound traffic into the eastbound lane. One driver failed to follow the other cars, striking Ryan Tanner and another worker who were moving cones.

On Wednesday, troopers said 80-year-old Jerry Lee Johnson, from Sherills Ford, has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and without decreasing speed as necessary to avoid colliding with a person.

