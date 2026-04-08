SCDOT crews close lanes to widen bridge at busy Fort Mill intersection

FORT MILL, S.C. — There’s a mess of cones filling a busy York County intersection as crews begin work on a new traffic pattern, and some drivers are already looking for other ways around.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry learned that crews are closing down one lane in each direction on Highway 160 over Interstate 77 in Fort Mill, and the construction will likely bleed into morning and evening commutes.

“That’d be nice if they can wrap it up. I mean, it’s been going on for a while now,” said Erving Fraticelli, a driver in York County.

Fraticelli works near Hwy 160 and I-77 and he’s been avoiding the intersection for nearly two years, ever since the South Carolina Department of Transportation started a reconfiguration project in the area.

“A lot of us go in different directions just to avoid it. Some of us - this can get backed up just getting out of the parking deck can get backed up,” Fraticelli said.

Highway 160 at Interstate 77 in Fort Mill

The multimillion-dollar project is designed to make left turns easier and reduce congestion. Widening the bridge over I-77 is part of the plan, and to get started on that work, crews have to close a lane in both directions starting Wednesday night.

Fraticelli says the work could cause even more congestion.

“Once they make those closures, I’m pretty sure that it’s going to delay us another 15-20 minutes,” Fraticelli told Terry.

Jim Sposato says he drives through the area to get to his job, and he’s also hoping the road work will wrap up soon.

“I’m tired of it. One of the reasons I moved down here years ago, there was less people and there’s just so many people in Fort Mill especially,” Sposato said.

Those lane closures will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. It starts Wednesday and continues through Sunday.

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