Driver charged after pedestrian struck, killed in southwest Charlotte

The incident occurred at approximately 8:19 a.m. in the 9700 block of Shopton Road West in southwest Charlotte. Officers found Hanh Hoang, 76, lying unresponsive in the roadway after being hit by a Toyota Camry driven by Alma Monica Velasquez, 41, who remained at the scene.

MEDIC transported Hoang to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives from CMPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit and Crime Scene Search responded to the scene to conduct their investigation.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Hoang was crossing Shopton Road in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by the Toyota.

Impairment is not suspected for either Velasquez or Hoang, and speed does not appear to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Velasquez has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle for failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian. The investigation into the case remains active and ongoing.

